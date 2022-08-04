Delhi up for public transport overhaul

New Delhi: Providing buses in remote areas, reducing waiting time for buses to five minutes, feeder buses for last mile connectivity — these are some of the steps that will be part of the Delhi government's route rationalisation for buses.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday presided over a high-level review meeting to expand bus connectivity to every single corner of Delhi through Route Rationalisation.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was also present in the meeting with senior officials of the concerned departments.

In order to put the recommendations of the Route Rationalisation Study into practice, the Transport department presented a roadmap to the Chief Minister during this meeting, said a government statement.

Through this presentation, it was shown how bus service could be extended to Delhi's yet uncovered urban and rural areas, as well as how residents of any part of the city could travel from one part to the other in lesser time and cost after the rationalisation.

In the meeting, several other modes of transports were discussed such as e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis, international bus routes, RTV and DMRC feeder routes for last mile connectivity.

Also discussed was redrawing of city routes of DTC and cluster buses, interstate bus routes, better ISBT utilisation, and overall infrastructure upgrade.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "How to use the existing fleet of buses in Delhi most efficiently? How many more buses do we need? How to integrate all modes of transport? Today, I had a discussion with senior officials of the transport department on the "Route Rationalisation" proposal. We will soon seek public feedback on the same."

For the purpose of streamlining bus routes, six different types of surveys were undertaken. In this survey, almost two lakh persons participated. This poll revealed that of the 2 lakh respondents, 37% used public services. The survey has revealed several points. People typically travel for roughly 11.2 kilometres, for instance. In Delhi, 37% of individuals commute by public transportation. The busiest transit hubs in Delhi are Anand Vihar ISBT, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, Kashmere Gate ISBT, and Badarpur. 33 percent of individuals utilise e-rickshaws for last mile connectivity.

Also, one of the ideas suggested connecting 13 busiest transportation hubs in and around Delhi, including major railway stations, Connaught Place, and ISBT with the Delhi Central Business District with a 5-10 minute frequency bus service.

Bus service to rural districts which still lack public transport was also guaranteed, the statement said. For last mile connectivity from metro stations, the government will offer a feeder service.

Additionally, the meeting suggested that Delhi's connectivity with the NCR will be significantly enhanced.

If the recommendations are put into practice, any passenger in Delhi will be able to access bus service in a 15-minute window within a 500-metre radius.

According to this study, Delhi's current bus coverage, measured in compliance with the standards of 15 minutes and 500 metres, is only 49 per cent. With rationalisation, it will be raised to 90 to 95 per cent, the study said. All of Delhi's routes will now be categorised into four groups.

The first will be the trunk network, consisting of 27 super trunk routes, and three Central Business District circulator routes. Buses will run every 5 to 10 minutes in this area. There will also be a primary network, with buses running every 10 to 15 minutes within it.

The third, feeder network, where buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes, will be the secondary network. There are about 7,200 buses operating on 625 bus routes in Delhi. Similarly, 799 buses are operating on 72 Mini/RTV routes. There are 14 routes for maxi cabs, with roughly 120 cars operating along each route.

Following the study, buses will now run every 5 to 10 minutes on 274 of the 625 regular bus routes, and will continue to run on the remaining 351 routes in the same manner as they do now.

The number of standard buses will rise from 7,200 to 8,494 in the near future. Mini-Midi buses will also be operated on 120 routes, totalling roughly 2,000, providing last-mile connectivity. Similar to that, 480 buses will operate on 44 routes as part of the Metro feeder service. The study categorises the 274 standard bus routes into several groups.

There will be 30 trunk routes included in this study, of which five are new. The major network will include 154 routes altogether, including 18 new routes.

The secondary network will have 65 routes in total. Additionally, 12 new routes will bring the total number of NCR and airport routes to 38. Bus service will be radically increased in outer Delhi and its remote areas.

People in the suburbs of Bawana, Narela, Burari, Najafgarh, and Chhatarpur, for instance, will have access to bus service. The government will operate mini and midi feeder buses in these locations, it added.

The number of people using bus service in the high density middle class regions composed of various socioeconomic groups was also observed in the study.

In 15 locations of Delhi, 25 per cent of the population from the low income category use public services. Public services are overworked at certain Lower Income Group (LIG) areas' stops as a result. At these transit stops, there is a requirement to increase the number of buses.

A large number of people use the transit stops in Bawana/Narela, Mundka, Delhi Cantt Charge-4 & 6, Pusa, Kapashera, Kishangarh, Aya Nagar, Kashmere Gate, NDMC Charge-3, Nizamuddin, Trilokpuri, Sarita Vihar, Chhatarpur, and Bhati.

Similarly, 15 middle-income regions have been discovered where 30 to 70 per cent of residents utilise public services. Buses operating on routes serving the Middle Income Group (MIG) area are consequently more burdened. West and South Delhi are home to many of these MIG wards.

Ashok Vihar, Peeragarhi, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Connaught Place, Bijwasan, Malviya Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Vivek Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Daryaganj, NDMC Charge-6 Amar Colony, Greater Kailash One, and Shahpur Jat are some of the neighbourhoods identified in this category.