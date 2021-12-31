Delhi sees 1,796 new Covid cases, highest since May 22; positivity rate jumps to 2.44%

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 22, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 2.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Thursday, 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, according to official figures. The daily cases count had breached the 1000-mark after a gap of seven months.

The daily cases count surged to 1,796 on Friday with an increased positivity rate of 2.44 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This single-day rise is the highest since May 22 when 2,260 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent. As many as 182 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past few days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the national capital, logged in the month of December, stands at nine, the highest in the last four months.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,107.

On Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday the daily cases tally had stood at 923; 496 and 331 cases respectively, as per official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,48,211. Over 14.18 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 73,590 tests -- 62,812 RT-PCR tests and 10,778 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.



