Delhi records maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent to 36 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi for Monday with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph.

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days. Dust storms or thunderstorms are expected at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second-hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances.

It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius in April last year, 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020, and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.