Delhi polls: Cong releases 3rd list of five candidates, fields former MP Parvez Hashmi from Okhla
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency.
Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma is the party's nominee from the Vikaspuri seat.
The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.
The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Journey of next five years starts now, says...21 Jan 2020 10:15 AM GMT
2 militants among 4 killed in Kashmir encounter21 Jan 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Biometric systems, CCTVs at JNU's server room not...21 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20s due to shoulder21 Jan 2020 9:56 AM GMT
Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls:...21 Jan 2020 9:54 AM GMT