Delhi Police to go for narco analysis test for Aaftab

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are all set to take the help of a psychiatrist to interrogate call centre employee Shraddha Walkar's live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally murdering her in the national Capital.



The way he carried out the gruesome murder and chopped off the body into 35 pieces, the police feel that his mental condition is not stable and hence, there should be a psychiatrist who should be with the police team to understand his mental health.

The Delhi Police have filed an application in the Saket court for conducting a narco test; although the consent of the accused is required for it, and till now, no written permission has been received by the police from the court. Poonawala (28) has to appear in court on Thursday. He is constantly trying to divert the investigation, an official said.

The police also added that he is not giving correct information about Shraddha's mobile and the weapon used to commit the murder. At times, he is saying that he has thrown the mobile somewhere in Maharashtra and on other occasions, he is mentioning Delhi. So far, he has not given any information about the weapon.

During the investigation, it has also been found that a missing report of Walker was lodged at the Manikpur police station (Maharashtra) on October 12. Her childhood friend Laxman had told Shraddha's father that he has not been in contact with his daughter for the past several months and there is a possibility of an untoward incident. Later, Shraddha's father filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, during the investigation of the case, some bones have been recovered from a drain in the Mehrauli forest area. Blood stains have also been found in the kitchen of the flat where the murder was committed, whose samples have been sent for examination. The refrigerator was chemically cleaned by the accused so that he could fake the forensic investigation if caught, the police mentioned. Now, the Delhi Police will soon call Shraddha's father for a DNA sample, after which a blood sample and bone sample will be sent to FSL.

The police also suspect that Shraddha's body was chopped in the bathroom after the murder, during which Poonawala used to leave the water running from the shower so that the body could be chopped easily. The FSL team along with Poonawala was present during the investigation at his flat. Many novels and literature books have been found in the house, which shows that he was fond of reading. The Delhi Police will produce Poonawala in Saket court on Thursday and will demand an extension of his custody. Delhi Police say during Poonawala's trial, the weapon used in the incident, Shraddha's phone, the clothes worn at the time of the incident, and many other things have to be recovered, for which his remand is necessary.

Meanwhile, after Walkar's family members filed a missing person's complaint when she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai town of Palghar called Poonawala for questioning twice — last month and on November 3 — and on both occasions, he told the police that Walkar had left his place and they were not staying together, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil said.

"Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later, on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," Patil said.