Delhi Police commissioner's extension 'incomprehensible', says Chidambaram
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday termed "incomprehensible" Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik's extension when a Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured when a youth fired a pistol in the presence of many police personnel.
Chidambaram also asked who has been suspended for the shooting near the Jamia campus on Thursday.
"The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force. Incomprehensible and reprehensible.
"One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday," he asked on Twitter.
The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending Patnaik's tenure by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital. The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the poll panel.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
New food court at Sealdah railway station31 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate...31 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT
BJP against Delhi's migrants: Sanjay Singh31 Jan 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as...31 Jan 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Kunal Kamra hails IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who said...31 Jan 2020 9:35 AM GMT