Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a masked mob, saying the perpetrators of the crime must be identified within 24 hours and brought to justice.
Strongly condemning the attacks, Congress leader P Chidambaram, at a press conference, also said the buck starts with the Delhi Police Commissioner and stops with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The former home minister described the JNU violence as descent into fascism and said he is sure there were intelligence inputs on Sunday's attacks..
"Where is the Delhi Police commissioner, why didn't he rush to JNU when students were being attacked and shown on TV," he said, adding that Patnaik must be held accountable for the violence.
(Image from nationalheraldindia.com)
