Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.
The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.
"The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.
On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might...9 Jun 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19...9 Jun 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala9 Jun 2020 6:43 AM GMT
Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary9 Jun 2020 6:36 AM GMT
SC directs Centre, states to send migrant workers to their...9 Jun 2020 6:30 AM GMT