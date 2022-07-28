Delhi HC to hear ED's plea to get Satyendar Jain medically examined at AIIMS, RML or Safdarjung
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a plea by the Enforcement Directorate seeking to get arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain medically examined at hospitals like AIIMS, RML or Safdarjung instead of the state government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where he is presently admitted.
The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna.
While seeking to shift Jain from the LNJP Hospital to either to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital, the ED has submitted that there is a need for independent evaluation of his health as before his arrest he was holding the portfolio of Delhi's health minister.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter in judicial custody.
The ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of a money laundering probe against him.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt extends Rs 1.64 lakh cr lifeline to BSNL28 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT
BJP accuses Congress of 'demeaning' President Murmu28 July 2022 5:41 AM GMT
Delhi HC to hear ED's plea to get Satyendar Jain medically examined at...28 July 2022 5:40 AM GMT
Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is28 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities:...28 July 2022 5:34 AM GMT