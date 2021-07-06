Delhi govt launches financial assistance scheme for families of Covid victims

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a social security scheme and a portal to provide financial assistance to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.



Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi has faced four waves of coronavirus. The fourth one affected almost every family and many people died.

"Many children were orphaned, many families lost their sole breadwinner. In such a case, being a responsible government, we conceptualised this scheme," he said.

"We are launching a portal through which such people can apply for financial assistance. Our representatives will also visit such families and get applications filled up," he added.

The chief minister said such representatives will not reject claims of families in case any document is missing and will only facilitate the process.

"I want to tell all such representatives not to conduct scrutiny of applications. If the families lack any document, we will help them obtain it. We have to make sure that we make this happen. Don't find faults with their documents... don't make them unhappy, encourage them," Kejriwal said.

"We have to ensure that we provide financial assistance to such families as soon as possible," he added.

The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.