Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said.
These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said.
According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department.
"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said.
These teams will work in supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose.
