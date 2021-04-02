Delhi encountering 4th wave of COVID-19, lockdown not being considered yet: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi is encountering the fourth wave of COVID-19 infection but imposition of a lockdown is not being considered yet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday and urged the Centre to allow states to undertake mass-level vaccination.

If there is a need for a lockdown in the future, a decision will be taken after consultation, he said, adding the fourth wave is less serious than the previous ones as there are fewer number of deaths and hospitalisations this time.

The chief minister, however, added, "It's a matter of concern since the COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially. But there is no need to panic. The government is monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps."

After a high-level meeting, Kejriwal suggested that the Centre should lift the age bar of 45 years for vaccination to pave the way for mass-level inoculation.

If the Centre allowed vaccination at non-healthcare facilities like schools, immunisation be undertaken on a war footing to check the spread of the virus, he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and regularly wash hands to prevent the spread of the virus.



