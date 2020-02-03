Delhi elections LIVE: AAP should be renamed as Muslim League, says Kapil Mishra
Days after calling Delhi elections a fight between India and Pakistan, BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should be renamed as Muslim League. Mishra's comment came after the ruling AAP demanded a ban from campaigning on Yogi Adityanath by the Election Commission.
"The new name of the AAP should be Muslim League. Omar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father, are afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji," Mishra tweeted.
Earlier, Mishra was banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission for tweets comparing the upcoming election to an India-Pakistan contest and calling Shaheen Bagh "mini-Pakistan". Even after the ban, Mishra had said he will not apologize for his remarks.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Shahdra while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address mega rallies in Mundka, Greater Kailash, Sadar Bazar and Rajendra Nagar. This will be Modi's first rally in Delhi since the poll dates were announced.
(Inputs and image from the indian exress.com)
