AAP MLAs to stay overnight at Delhi Assembly premises demanding probe against LG: Sources

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will stay overnight at the Delhi Assembly premises, demanding a probe against Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena for allegedly changing banned currency notes during his term as the KVIC chairman, party sources said.



The Arvind Kejriwal-led party are up in arms against the LG after AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged in the Assembly on Monday that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

"We are going to stay overnight in the Delhi Assembly in protest and to demand a probe against the LG," a source in the AAP said.

Earlier in the day, Pathak also demanded a probe into the alleged scam.