Delhi Court grants bail to ex-NIA SP A D Negi in document leak case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to NIA's former Superintendent of Police (SP) and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi, arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, court sources said.
Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh granted relief to Negi on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.
Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on November 6 last year.
The case pertains to the spread of a network of overground workers (OGWs) of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing support in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.
The NIA had also arrested Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in the case.
During the investigation, the role of A D Negi, posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case, the prosecution said.
