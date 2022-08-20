Delhi Cong holds protest, demands Sisodia's resignation
New Delhi: Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office here on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.
The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.
Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy "scam", said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.
Sisodia's residence was searched by the CBI for several hours by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in execution of Excise Policy 2021-22 on Friday. He has been named among 15 persons in an FIR registered by the probe agency.
