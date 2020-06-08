Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested for COVID on Tuesday
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.
They said the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.
"He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," officials said.
Officials said the CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting.
The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second...8 Jun 2020 8:12 AM GMT
EC official tests positive for COVID-198 Jun 2020 8:10 AM GMT
Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; To be tested...8 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Malls, hotels, religious places reopen today amid sharp...8 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases; death toll...8 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT