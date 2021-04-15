Delhi CM announces weekend curfew; essential services to be allowed

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal announced weekend curfew in Delhi, essential services are to be allowed during curfew. Malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums in Delhi will remain closed; cinema halls will operate with 30 per cent capacity. People attending weddings in Delhi will be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew.

One weekly market per day per municipal zone will operate to arrest spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Enforcement of COVID norms will be strictly implemented in public places, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He said restrictions announced today are necessary to curb spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Only takeaway services in Delhi restaurants, dine-in operations will remain closed