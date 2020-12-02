Talks with Centre fail as farmers vow to continue stir

New Delhi/Gurugram: After protesting farmers at the gates of Delhi leveraged their position to force the Centre into early talks on Tuesday over repealing the three new farm laws, the 35 farmer leaders walked out of the high-level meeting disappointed, vowing to continue their movement as the government was unwilling to negotiate with all farmers' associations.



The talks on Tuesday, which were the fourth session between the Centre and the farmers, failed to end the border deadlock as the supply of essential supplies continued to be hit.

At the meeting called by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal among other high functionaries, the Centre proposed the creation of a committee to hold further panel discussions on the laws, which was flat-out rejected by the farmers.

The farmer leaders were locked in a conference room with the Centre in the three-hour-long meeting, which resulted in no resolution with the government insisting on forming a committee and requesting names of four to five farmers who can represent the protesters.

In addition, it was also learnt that the Centre had run a presentation for the farmers on MSP and Agricultural Produce Market Committees, trying to convince them that the laws were good for them, which many farmers did not take to. Farmer leaders have previously made it clear that they want the talks to only focus on how to repeal the laws.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Buta Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the proposal to form a committee of just four to five members was rejected by the delegation. "They wanted to make a committee, we rejected it and told them to talk to all the leaders together. All our representatives will sit in the meeting," he said.

When asked about the meeting, Singh said: "Earlier, the Centre had held no meeting and now they have called us for a meeting again on December 3. We will keep on fighting, no matter what."

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Rajewal Group) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said the three agricultural laws are capitalist in nature and have been made by economists who believe in that ideology. "It is our responsibility to make the movement peaceful and we will run it further. The Central government is trying to hand over the agricultural sector to the capitalists," he added.

The farmer leaders also expressed their disappointment with the press, adding that the government did not seem serious about taking the laws back.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakaji of Madhya Pradesh, who was also part of the delegation, added that the three agricultural laws are death orders for the farmers. "All farmer leaders are very sensible and they know that these laws are causing great harm to the farmers. In the coming time, this peasant movement is going to become a mass movement and after the sowing season, the number of farmers at the dharna site will increase manifold. Farmers' policies cannot be made by sitting in rooms in Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Maharashtra have also threatened to march to Delhi in support of their protesting counterparts if the government does not accept the main demands of the Kisan Unions by December 3. And, as farmers from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of South Haryana continue their march to block the Capital's borders, the police here have increased security arrangements.

The Delhi Police have now closed seven entry and exit points along Delhi's borders so far, which include borders at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikra, Chilla, Auchandi and Lampur in anticipation of more farmers pouring in as the talks are set to continue. The Chilla border was first blocked by protesters, following which senior police officers engaged in unsuccessful talks with them to convince them of leaving the area.

In addition, more than 300 farmers from Nuh in Haryana finally started their march towards the Tikri border to join the protests but were stopped midway by the Gurugram Police in Sohna. However, after the cops stopped them on their way, up to 50 farmers were detained.

In fact, farmers' bodies are now considering moving court against Haryana Police for denying them their right to protest and assemble peacefully.

"Farmers from Nuh want to be a part of protests where thousands have participated. Unfortunately, despite us being peaceful, the administration denied us our right towards peaceful protests. This is dictatorial and unacceptable," said Altaf Khan from Mewat Vikas Sabha.

On Tuesday, the Haryana government received another jolt when Sombir Sanghwan, an Independent MLA from Dadri constituency, withdrew his support from BJP-JJP led coalition government to show his support for the farmers.