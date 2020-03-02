Delhi Court Refuses To Put On Hold Nirbhaya Convicts' Execution Tomorrow

New Delhi: A request to put on hold the execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts, scheduled to be hanged at 6 am tomorrow, was rejected by a Delhi court today.

The Patiala court dismissed an application to stay the execution of the convicts Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, and Mukesh Singh, 32.

Pawan Gupta's curative petition was rejected today by the Supreme Court.

"They have wasted the court's time and tried to subvert system. Now they will be hanged tomorrow," said Nirbhaya's mother.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)