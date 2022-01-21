Deaths significantly less in third Covid wave in comparison to second: Centre

New Delhi: Deaths as against active cases have been significantly lower in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic than the previous one, the government said on Thursday underlining the current surge is not witnessing an increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake.



Presenting a comparison of the key indices during the second and third surge in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "On April 30, 2021, there were 3,86,452 new cases, 3,059 deaths and 31,70,228 active cases and the proportion of fully vaccinated people that time was 2 per cent."

On January 20, 2022, there are 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases and the proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72 per cent, he said.

"So, it shows that deaths as against active cases have been significantly fewer in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic than the second wave, while the vaccinated population has increased significantly from the second to third wave.

"By this, we want to tell you that vaccination is effective. The disease remains mild and in moderate levels in fully vaccinated individuals," Bhushan said as he urged those who have not yet taken their first vaccine dose to take the shot and those who are overdue for their second dose to get fully inoculated.

"We track children's data too. in 2020, 0-19 years age group contributed to 10 per cent of the total cases and 0.96 per cent of total deaths. In 2021, 0-19 years contributed to 11 per cent of the total cases and 0.70 per cent of total deaths happening because of COVID-19. Between 2020 and 2021 there is not much of a difference either in terms of contribution of this age group or in terms of contribution of this group to total deaths," he said.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said, "The current surge in India is not witnessing an increase in severe illness and death because of high vaccination uptake. However, we have to remember one point, those with comorbidities should monitor their health and avoid complications."

"To summarize vaccines prevent death and therefore is a must," he said.

He added that the overall test performance in the country is being maintained at a level comparable with the second wave.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul drew attention to the fact that there are still about 1 crore people (in the over 60 age group) who are yet to get their first dose and 25 per cent are yet to get a second dose.

"This is unfinished work. 52 per cent children have been covered in the 15-17 years age group, more healthcare and frontline workers should also come forward. Availability is not at all an issue here. 6.5 crore people's second dose is still overdue.

"But why should it be overdue, everyone should take their second dose. All those who are not fully protected will not only be a danger to itself but others too. We have to accept masks and protect our seniors and the prevention tool here is vaccination and we need to take it in this paradigm," Paul said.

Providing an update on Covid vaccination, Bhushan said 94 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 160.32 crore on Thursday.

India logged 3,17,532 new Coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities.

There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday. The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as states of concern because of rising weekly cases and positivity. More than 11 states and union territories have more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19 while 13 states and union territories have active cases between 10,000 to 50,000.

Number of districts reporting weekly case positivity more than 5 per cent have increased from 335 (in the week ending Jan 12) to 515 (in the week ending Jan 19).

Twelve states and union territories including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible adult population.

On the number of samples being genome sequenced so far, Bhushan said the figure is 1.64 lakh genomes and it is a good number even in comparison to western countries.

Secondly, in December, 16,000 genome sequencing was done and genome sequence is important in terms of public health response. It is not beneficial to an individual to know if they are infected with Delta or Omicron because the testing procedure and treatment remains the same.

So, genome sequencing is important to understand how to mold public health response.

Paul said genome sequencing has to be strategic and has to be based on systematic collection of specimens.

"In the world, we are number 2 position for genomic sequencing. As the story evolved it was very much driven by science and INSACOG work. It is a tool for public health response, it is a tool for scientific understanding of the behaviour of the virus and it from there leads us to finding solutions such as the possibility of new diagnostics, new vaccines, efficacy of vaccines."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said the state government has allowed reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 9 for offline classroom sessions from January 24.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to this effect that was sent to him by the school education department, she told reporters.