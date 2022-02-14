Daily new Covid cases dip below 50,000 after 40 days

New Delhi: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country dipped below 50,000 after around 40 days, taking the country's virus tally to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.



India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days

The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate settled at 4.46 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,15,85,711, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.81 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 70 per cent of India's adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

"Young India further strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine," Mandaviya said.

"I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

Health ministry data showed over 1.47 crore beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group are fully vaccinated.