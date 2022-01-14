Daily Covid cases soar to highest in 236 days

New Delhi: India logged 2,47,417 new Coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 which includes 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



The country saw a single-day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

The active cases have increased to 11,17,531, the highest in 216 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,035 with 380 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Rajasthan at 792, Delhi 549, Kerala 486 and Karnataka 479.

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 2,57,299 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 21 last year.

An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,47,15,361 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 154.61 crore.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 155.28 crore on Thursday with more than 63 lakh doses being given till 7 pm.

More than 33,12,573 precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Also, 3,12,89,109 first doses have been given to beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group so far.

Till 7 pm on Thursday, 63,92,572 vaccine doses were administered. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

The samples of the Congress leader were sent for a routine RT-PCR test on Wednesday and the results came positive.