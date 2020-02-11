Custody of OSD to Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia further extended by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till February 14 the custodial interrogation of Gopal Krishna Madhav, OSD to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a bribery case.
Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann extended the custody after the accused was produced before the court by the CBI on expiry of his earlier custodial interrogation.
The agency sought seven days' further custody to unearth the larger conspiracy.
It told the court that it has a long list of transporters who were reportedly asked to pay bribe to get GST exemption.
According to the CBI, Madhav, posted in the GST department of Delhi government since October 2019, was arrested on Thursday evening on the basis of the information provided by a middleman, nabbed on Wednesday, who allegedly collected bribes from transporters on his behalf.
Sources said the agency has not found Sisodia's involvement in the case so far.
Madhav, who joined the service as Head Clerk in August 2003 in the Education Department, was posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in Sisodia's office since 2015, the agency said.
(Image from thenewindianexpress.com)
