CUET-UG results declared; UGC says universities to prepare own merit lists

New Delhi: At least 12 candidates scored 100 percentile normalised score in all five subjects in the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test-UG while 104 got the perfect score in four subjects, according to the National Testing Agency.



Girls outshone boys in the CUET-UG as well like board and several other entrance exams — seven are girls among the candidates who scored 100 percentile in five subjects, while 76 girls scored 100 percentile in four subjects.

The results for the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or raw marks.

A total of 21,159 candidates — 12,799 female and 8,360 male students — have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject.

The results also indicate that the admission to humanities and commerce courses in much sought after colleges will continue to remain difficult, while it would be comparatively easier to secure a seat in the sciences.

The "normalisation" of marks in CUET-UG has left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get their dream college. While UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar claimed the normalisation has been done to provide a "level playing field" to all candidates, the students termed the process "unfair".

"Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.

While English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8,236 candidates) Political Science is on number two (2,065) followed by Business Studies (1,669).

Other subjects which have witnessed over 1,000 candidates with 100 percentile are Biology, Economics and Psychology, meaning the cutoffs for college admissions in these subjects are likely to be high.

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card," Parashar said.

The first edition of CUET-UG, the gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, got underway in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.