Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, two co-accused get bail after three weeks

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.



"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

"I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.