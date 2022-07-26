Covid: Positivity rate above 7% after 168 days, says govt
New Delhi: With 16,866 new Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid cases rose to 4,39,05,621, while the daily positivity rate crossed 7 per cent again after a gap of 168 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.
The active cases have declined to 1,50,877, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the Health ministry said. A decrease of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, according to the ministry. Totally, 87.27 crore tests have been carried out with 2,39,751 tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours.
The number of recoveries surged to 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
According to the ministry, 202.17 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
