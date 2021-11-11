'Covid cases declining everywhere except Europe'

London: The World Health Organisation reported on Wednesday that Coronavirus deaths rose by 10 per cent in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the UN health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1 per cent increase from the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of the Coronavirus infections — 1.9 million — were in Europe, where cases rose by 7 per cent.

The countries with the highest numbers of new cases worldwide were the United States, Russia, Britain, Turkey and Germany. The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths fell by about 4 per cent worldwide and declined in every region except Europe.

Out of the 61 countries WHO includes in its European region, which includes Russia and stretches to Central Asia, 42 per cent reported a jump in cases of at least 10 per cent in the last week.

In the Americas, WHO said new weekly cases fell by 5 per cent and deaths declined by 14 per cent, with the highest numbers reported from the United States.

On Tuesday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise booster shots of Coronavirus vaccines for all adults. WHO has pleaded with countries not to administer more boosters until at least the end of the year; about 60 countries are actively rolling them out.

In Southeast Asia and Africa, COVID-19 deaths declined by about a third, despite the lack of vaccines in those regions.

WHO's Europe director, Dr Hans Kluge, said last week that Europe was once again back at the epicentre of the pandemic. He warned that if more actions weren't taken to stop COVID-19, the region could see another 500,000 deaths by February.