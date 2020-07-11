COVID-19 tally nears 8 lakh as India logs highest daily spike

New Delhi: India witnessed yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally close to 8 lakh mark as total confirmed cases of Coronavirus rose to 7,93,802 on Friday.



As 475 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 21,604 and with 62.42 per cent recovery rate, 4,95,516 patients have cured so far after 19,138 patients discharged from hospitals in a single day. As of now, there are 2,76,682 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested total 1,10,24,491 samples, including 2,83,659 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. The testing facilities have been ramped up to 1,169, which includes 835 labs in the ICMR network and 334 in the private sector.

In a related development, it has been noticed that 18 states/UTs, including West Bengal, are currently clocking a recovery rate more than the national average of 62.42 per cent.

According to Health Ministry's data, COVID-19 patients in the states like Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura, Rajasthan, Delhi and Ladakh have recovered at the rate of over 70 per cent.

West Bengal has a recovery rate of 64.94 per cent as out of 25,9121 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the state has registered 16,826 recoveries, while its neighbouring states like Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and have recorded recoveries at the rate of 66.13 per cent, 68.02 per cent and 70.40 per cent respectively.

Others states that have recovery rate more than the national average are Uttar Pradesh (65.28 per cent), Mizoram (67.51 per cent), Punjab (69.26 per cent), Gujarat (70.72 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (74.21 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 per cent), Haryana (74.91 per cent), Tripura (75.34 per cent), Rajasthan (75.65 per cent), Delhi (76.81 per cent), Chandigarh (77.06 per cent), Chhattisgarh (78.99 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.85 per cent) and Ladakh (86.73 per cent).