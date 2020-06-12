COVID-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh, govt says no community transmission

New Delhi: Citing the findings of India's first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread, the Union Health ministry on Thursday asserted that the country is not in the community transmission stage.



However, the government maintained that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population remains susceptible.

According to the findings of the survey, only 0.73 per cent of the sample population is infected with COVID-19.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh.

The death toll also saw a record single-day increase of over 350 fatalities to move closer to the 8,500-mark, more than one-third of which have been recorded in 11 days since June 1 — the day that marked the beginning of a phased exit from most restrictions imposed under a nationwide lockdown with effect from March 25.

The country has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the figure for casualties crossed the 300-mark for the first time.

The number of recoveries is more than the active Coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. The Union Health ministry said the number of active cases stands at 1,37,448 till Thursday 8 am, while 1,41,028 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 49.21 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by Coronavirus. According to a report, the country logged 2,93,754 cases by Thursday evening, overtaking the UK, which was in the fourth spot so far, with 2,91,588 cases. India is now preceded only by Russia, Brazil and the US. The US has the maximum number — more than 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, giving details about the findings of the surveillance survey, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said: "The sero-survey has two parts, the first being, estimate the fraction of population that has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the general population and the second being, estimate the fraction of population that has been infected with the Coronavirus in containment zones of hotspot cities."

The first part has been completed and the second is ongoing, Bhargava said, adding that the survey was launched in May by the ICMR in collaboration with state health departments, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The ICMR chief further said that the study involves surveying of a total of 83 districts with 26,400 people enrolling for it. The figure that was shared with the media stated that data from 65 districts have been compiled till now.

Globally, more than 74 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since its emergence in China last December and nearly 4.2 lakh have lost their lives so far. However, close to 35 lakh people have recovered too.