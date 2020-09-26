COVID-19 tally in India breaches 58-lakh mark

New Delhi: Daily new COVID-19 infections in India remained below the 90,000 mark for the fifth consecutive day even as the country's Coronavirus caseload zoomed past 58 lakh, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.



Total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 47.5 lakh with 10 states and Union Territories including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal accounting for 73 per cent of the new recovered cases, the ministry said on Friday. A total of 81,177 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 47,56,164 and pushing the recovery rate 81.74 per cent.

Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakh (37,86,048) as on date, the ministry highlighted.

The total cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to Coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,70,116 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested up to September 24 with 14,92,409 samples being tested on Thursday.