COVID-19: NHRC notice to Health Min, Delhi govt after Ajay Maken's complaint on shortage of beds
New Delhi: The NHRC on Wednesday issued notices to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government over a complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, alleging shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital, officials said.
The NHRC has taken cognisance of the complaint filed by the Congress leader, they said.
Accordingly, notices have been issued to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry, a senior official said.
