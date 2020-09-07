Covid-19: India surpasses Brazil, now second worst-hit

New Delhi: India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation by the Coronavirus pandemic as its COVID-19 tally of positive cases went past 41 lakh on Sunday with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day.



The total Coronavirus cases in India mounted to 41,13,811 while Brazil has 40.41 lakh people with COVID-19 infections. The US, which leads the grim table, has around 64 lakh cases of Coronavirus.

Also, with more than 90,000 cases in a single day, India scaled a new high as no country has reported more than 75,000 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel Coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated by Union Health Ministry at 8 am showed.

31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the Coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.72 per cent. There are 8,62,320 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 20.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

"The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day," the ministry said.

According to health ministry data, a total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to September 5 with 10,92,654 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a private hospital in Bengaluru reported city's first case of COVID-19 reinfection. A 27-year-old woman who recovered from the infection has contracted the virus again, in the span of a month.

"The woman with no history of comorbidities had first tested positive in July and was discharged upon full recovery from a mild form of the disease", the hospital's official statement said, adding that tests conducted on the patient show she did not develop any immunity towards Coronavirus.

The finding raises worrying questions about controlling and ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists in India and elsewhere have said that there is no reason for alarm just yet as reinfections are rare. Cases of reinfection have also been reported from Telangana and Maharashtra in India, and other countries, including Hong Kong, US, Netherlands, and Belgium.