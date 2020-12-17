COVID-19: India records 387 more fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.



The total Coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547 with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days," the ministry underlined.

The figure of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days — 147 — is one of the lowest in the world, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 3,32,002 active Coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday. The 387 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 45 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi, 33 from Kerala and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, after around 183 students at IIT-Madras tested COVID-19 positive, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the virus testing at all colleges and universities.