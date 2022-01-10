COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 cases, 146 deaths

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

A total 1,79,723 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 227 days.

A total 1,86,364 new infections were reported on May 27 last year.

The active cases have increased to 7,23,619, accounting for 2.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.62 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,45,00,172, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

The 146 new fatalities reported on Monday included 44 from Kerala, 18 from West Bengal and 17 from Delhi.

A total of 4,83,936 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,639 from Maharashtra, 49,591 from Kerala, 38,370 from Karnataka, 36,855 from Tamil Nadu, 25,160 from Delhi, 22,928 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,901 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.