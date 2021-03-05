COVID-19: India records 16,838 fresh cases, 113 more fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,73,761 with 16,838 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of patients who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,08,39,894, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,548 in the country with 113 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,76,319, accounting for 1.58 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,39,894, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,99,40,742 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 7,61,834 on Thursday.

The 113 new fatalities include 60 from Maharashtra, 15 from Punjab and 14 from Kerala.

Of the total 1,57,548 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounts for 52,340, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,508), Karnataka (12,350), Delhi (10,915), West Bengal (10,273), Uttar Pradesh (8,729) and Andhra Pradesh (7,171).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.



