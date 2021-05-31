COVID-19: India records 1.65L cases, 3,460 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.



The daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Saturday, taking the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said. The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 per cent, it said.

The count of the daily new cases is the lowest in 46 days. India had recorded 1,61, 736 infections on April 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,54,54,320, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

Health Ministry said on Sunday said that nearly 12 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine will be available in June. In May, 7,94 crore doses were available for vaccination.

In a statement, the ministry said the allocation of supplies to states and union territories is decided on the consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage.

"Visibility for availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs...," it said.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the ministry said.

"In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme," it said.

The ministry said the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared with states in advance.

For the month of May, 4,03,49,830 vaccine doses have been made available by the Union Government to states.

In addition, 3,90,55,370 doses were available for direct procurement by the states as well as private hospitals in May.

"Therefore, in May 2021 a total number of 7,94,05,200 doses were available for the national COVID vaccination programme," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Odisha and Telangana were the latest among states and Union Territories to extend the COVID-induced lockdown. Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced a partial easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases, though night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain.

Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, have extended the lockdown or restrictions for a week to a fortnight in June, while some of them like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also announced a certain relaxation in the curbs due to a decline in new cases and positivity rate.