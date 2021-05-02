COVID-19: Haryana govt announces one-week lockdown in entire state from May 3

Chandigarh: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3.



Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts of the state.

"From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state," Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.