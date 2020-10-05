COVID-19 cases in India breach 66-lakh mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 66 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 55,86,703, pushing the recovery rate to 84.34 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.



The total coronavirus cases mounted to 66,23,815 with 74,442 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 with the virus claiming 903 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.



There are 9,34,427 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.



COVID-19 case fatality was recorded at 1.55 per cent.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,99,82,394 samples have been tested up to October 4 with 9,89,860 samples being tested on Sunday.



The 903 new fatalities include 326 from Maharashtra, 67 from Karnataka, 66 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from West Bengal, 52 from Uttar Pradesh, 41 from Punjab, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from Delhi and 35 from Madhya Pradesh.



The total 1,02,685 deaths reported so far in the country includes 38,084 from Maharashtra followed by 9,784 from Tamil Nadu, 9,286 from Karnataka, 6,029 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,981 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,510 from Delhi, 5,194 from West Bengal, 3,603 from Punjab and 3,496 from Gujarat.



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

