COVID-19: Active caseload below 6 lakh for the first time after 85 days

New Delhi: The active caseload of Coronavirus infection in the country dropped below 6 lakh for the first time in nearly three months and comprises only 7.35 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, asserting India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19.



There are 5,94,386 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country as on date. The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on August 6.

"Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. This has strengthened its trend of steady decline," the ministry said.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different states and UTs has been diverse indicating their efforts and gradual progress in their fight against the global pandemic.

India has also sustained its high number of recoveries with 73,73,375 people having recuperated.

"India continues to be the topmost country with the maximum number of recovered cases globally. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 6,778,989 as on date," the ministry highlighted.

A total of 57,386 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 48,648 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate has progressed to 91.15 per cent.

The ministry said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

India has performed well on fulfilling WHO's advise of 140 tests/day/million population.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.