Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Avoid travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, Italy, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Monday said that screening of passengers is being done at 21 airports, 12 seaports and 65 minor seaports. Till now over 5 lakh passengers have been screened at airports while 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports. He added that 23 samples have been sent for testing and the results are awaited. "We advise Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy. As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also", he added.

The Ministry of Health on Monday said one positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been in Delhi and Telangana each. The person who has tested positive in Delhi has travel history from Italy while the other person has travel history from Dubai. 'Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored,' a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Meanwhile, US authorities on Monday reported the second death in the country due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a statement, Public Health—Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions, and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle. China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus. With the new deaths, the global coronavirus death toll passed 3,000, reported news agency AFP. The new fatalities were reported in the Hubei province of China, the National Health Commission said, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.

(Inputs from indianexpress.com)