Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Coronavirus Live: China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies

Coronavirus Live: China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies

Coronavirus Live: China launches probe after whistleblower doctor dies

Beijing: China's anti-graft watchdog announced on Friday an investigation after the death of a whistleblower doctor sparked anger over the government's handling of the coronavirus emergency.

The discipline inspection commission said in a statement that an investigative team would go to Wuhan, the virus-hit city where doctor Li Wenliang died, to "conduct a comprehensive investigation into issues involving Dr Li Wenliang reported by the masses".

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top