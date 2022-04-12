Contractor death: Congress demands FIR against Karnataka minister, seeks independent probe

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor who levelled corruption charges against K S Eshwarappa, and demanded an FIR against the Karnataka minister and an independent probe into the incident.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister and the Karnataka chief minister of being complicit in the contractor's death, saying that the victim's pleas to them went unanswered.

"BJP's 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim's pleas to the PM went unanswered. The PM and CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles (sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should lodge an FIR of murder and corruption against the minister and dismiss him, otherwise Bommai's complicity is clear.

"The CM and PM should Lodge an FIR of Murder and Corruption against the BJP Minister. Arrest the Minister. Dismiss him as a Minister. Conduct an independent probe.

Otherwise, it will be clear that CM Bommai is complicit in the alleged corruption (sic)," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Dear Friends of the BJP, At least show guts to speak for a fellow BJP worker! The wife of BJP Worker, Late Santosh Patil is crying and telling how she had to sell her jewellery to fulfil the insatiable lust of Corruption. Will Sh. J.P. Nadda speak up (sic)?" he asked.

Eshwarappa has turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation.

Chief Minister Bommai said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the contractor's death. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard.

Surjewala alleged that the "stench of corruption in 40% Commission Bommai Government, Karnataka has reached its nadir".

"Even BJP workers are not spared and are forced to commit suicide as the CM and PM refuse to act upon allegations of 40% Commission against BJP Minister, Eshwarappa," the Congress leader alleged.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also alleged that "it's a murder, not suicide. If the BJP has any shame they will immediately arrest the minister."

"I demand an immediate time-bound judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide' of Santosh Patil," Shivakumar said in a tweet.

He said a businessman who had publicly alleged that BJP leaders and ministers were asking for bribes has been suspiciously found dead.

"Corruption is at an all time high under the BJP rule," he alleged.

"The unease of doing business in Karnataka is such that private companies don't want to invest in the state. This is one of the reasons why we have high unemployment rate. Job creators are harassed by BJP's corruption demands," the state Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, a group of Congress workers protested outside the residence of Eshwarappa in Bengaluru, demanding his resignation.