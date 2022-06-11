Consumer Affairs Min to discuss complaints against edutech firms
New Delhi: After reprimanding restaurants and ride-hailing apps, the Consumer Affairs Ministry will soon hold a meeting with edutech firms like Byju's and Unacademy amid complaints that these platforms put extra study pressure on schools.
When asked if the government is taking action against edutech companies' advertisements, especially Byju's new ad 'two teacher advantage' that is putting pressure on children, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said: "We are aware of this. I have called a meeting of edutech companies next week or so".
The secretary was responding to reporters' queries on the new guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements. On action taken to stop fake reviews on e-commerce companies, the secretary said a committee has been set up for framing guidelines to prevent fake reviews.
The committee will have representatives of e-tailers like Amazon, Reliance, consumer organisations and law firms. "We will hopefully come out with guidelines to prevent fake reviews in the next 60 days," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cop kills woman before shooting self dead near B'desh Dy High...10 Jun 2022 8:19 PM GMT
HS topper Adisha wants to work for street children10 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT
NEET-PG: SC rejects pleas for special round of counselling10 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Cong, BJP win 4 seats each from two states; counting delayed in...10 Jun 2022 8:12 PM GMT
Indian crude oil basket hits 10-year high of $121/barrel10 Jun 2022 8:10 PM GMT