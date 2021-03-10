Congress leader P C Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit

Kochi: In a blow to the Congress in poll bound Kerala, Senior leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the assembly elections.



Addressing a press conference, Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony.

While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.