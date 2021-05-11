Cong demands Parl session to discuss Covid situation

New Delhi: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind for convening an urgent session of Parliament to discuss the COVID situation in the country.



In his letter to the president, Chowdhury said it is important to convene a Parliament session in order to find a way to ease the lives of people suffering from novel Coronavirus.

He described the pandemic situation in the country as grave and said there is a need to find a national solution to handle the issue.

The decision to convene a special session of Parliament was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party consisting of all party MPs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the Coronavirus crisis, saying he must "atone for his mistakes" and serve the people instead of carrying on with his "personal agenda" oblivious to the sufferings all around. The CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on Coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

The solution lies in facing challenge, not in concealing the truth, it said.

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government's coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging the supply was grossly insufficient and the pricing policy opaque and discriminatory.

During the CWC meeting, Congress deferred the election to the post of party president till the COVID-19 situation improves and decided to set up a group to assess losses in the recent Assembly polls, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying it has to put its house in order by facing reality and drawing lessons from the "serious setbacks".