New Delhi: It was a clear morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling five notches below the normal at 21.2 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast strong surface wind with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day time.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius.

After observing three days of rain and thunderstorms last week, the weather is likely to remain dry for the next few days as the IMD has forecast mainly clear sky throughout the week.

Relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 8.30 am.