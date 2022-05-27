Civil servants need to focus on innovative ideas for best governance practices: Jitendra Singh
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday said civil servants need to focus on innovative ideas which can be used as best governance practices.
Singh was speaking at the 2nd national good governance webinar series on health, according to a personnel ministry statement.
Civil servants need to focus on innovative ideas having replicability and sustainability which can be used as best governance practices, the statement said.
In the run up to civil services day on April 21, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mandated the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to hold virtual conferences with district collectors and other officers over the next 12-months from April, 2022 to March, 2023, it said.
Speaking on the sickle cell anaemia control programme among tribal population in Gujarat, Singh said it is a genetic blood disorder for which there is a general lack of awareness in society and called for comprehensive screening to detect it.
The minister said, this is an example of good governance initiative of integrating the various activities among different departments of government and various NGOs for better implementation of the programme for reducing burden of sickle cell anaemia, and thereby increasing productivity, longevity and quality of life through screening, early diagnosis, prompt treatment and counselling.
Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas said 13 webinars would be conducted on different themes under the good governance initiatives that have been felicitated with the prime minister's award for excellence in public administration in the past years since its inception in 2006.
He said, the themes selected for the national webinars are proposed to cover multiple sectors like health, education, environment, disaster management, priority programmes and water management.
The awarded states/districts will present their exemplary work in these national webinars, the purpose being to highlight the best practices and award-winning initiatives for replication by other states/districts.
The first webinar in the series was held on April 28 on the theme 'PM's award-winning initiatives in improving service delivery'.
