Citizenship law won't be implemented in Maharashtra, hints Shiv Sena

New Delhi: After West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, Maharashtra may be the latest state to shun the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hinted senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday.

When asked whether there was a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises Congress and NCP, regarding the CAA, Raut said all parties were on the same page on the Citizenship law. "There is no rift and all parties are on the same page on all issues, including CAA," Raut said.

Raut's remarks come on a day the Shiv Sena skipped the Congress-led Opposition meeting on CAA in New Delhi. However, the Shiv Sena leader blamed "some miscommunication" for not attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said they did not receive any invitation to the meeting. "We haven't yet received the invitation to the meeting. We will take a call after discussing with party chief Uddhav Thackeray," Vinayak Raut said.

(Inputs from The India Express)