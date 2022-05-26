Char Dham yatra resumes as weather improves

Dehradun: The Char Dham yatra resumed on Wednesday morning as the weather improved with pilgrims waiting in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti allowed to proceed to the Himalayan temples.



The pilgrimage had to be halted temporarily for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to snowfall and rain on Char Dham routes.

The weather turned normal on Wednesday and pilgrims who had been asked to wait in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti on their way to the temples for safety reasons on Tuesday were permitted to resume their onward journey, Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said.

The helicopter services to Kedarnath which had also been suspended due to bad weather have also been resumed, it said.

A record 9,69,610 pilgrims have visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in less than one month since the start of the yatra on May 3.