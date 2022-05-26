Char Dham yatra resumes as weather improves
Dehradun: The Char Dham yatra resumed on Wednesday morning as the weather improved with pilgrims waiting in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti allowed to proceed to the Himalayan temples.
The pilgrimage had to be halted temporarily for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to snowfall and rain on Char Dham routes.
The weather turned normal on Wednesday and pilgrims who had been asked to wait in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Jankichatti on their way to the temples for safety reasons on Tuesday were permitted to resume their onward journey, Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said.
The helicopter services to Kedarnath which had also been suspended due to bad weather have also been resumed, it said.
A record 9,69,610 pilgrims have visited Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in less than one month since the start of the yatra on May 3.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata condoles death of 6 tourists in Odisha road accident25 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
19 children, 2 adults shot dead, several critical25 May 2022 7:20 PM GMT
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP...25 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Delhi govt starts 3 night driving test tracks25 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
SC orders police against abuse of sex workers, media from publishing...25 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT